Vande Bharat Sleeper Train And Vande Metro To Be Launched Soon: Here's All You Need To Know
The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train, has become a centre of attraction among railway passengers
The Indian Railways on Saturday said that they will be rolling out the first version of Vande Bharat sleeper trains and Vande Metro this financial year.
B G Mallya, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory said,"We'll be launching the sleeper version of the Vande within this financial year. We'll also be launching the Vande Metro in this financial year. And we'll be launching this train for non-air conditioned passengers, which is called a non-AC push-pull train, which will have 22 coaches and a locomotive. And that launch is going to happen before October 31..."
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train, which has become a centre of attraction among railway passengers, will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour. These aluminum-made sleeper version trains, however, will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.
The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.
In June 2023, it was reported that the commercial production of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will begin at Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd's (TRSL) Uttarpara plant from June 2025. TRSL along with its consortium partner BHEL has been entrusted by Indian Railways to build 80 sets of the semi-high speed trains.
Vande Metro
The Vande Metro will have automatic door-closing system and fully-vestibuled coaches with single class of coaches, means no first class or second class arrangement as in the existing non-AC locals.
The trains will have separate AC vendors or luggage compartments at both ends of trains, segregated from the AC air circulation vents, so the smell of items like fish does not cause inconvenience to commuters travelling in other coaches.
The passenger seating arrangement in these trains will be the same as in the existing electric multiple unit (EMU) trains, but in new trains modular ergonomic cushioned seats will be provided instead of the existing stainless steel seats in AC trains.
The coaches will be earmarked for women, passengers with disabilities and senior citizens, as per the existing arrangement. The trains will have energy-efficient LED lights and emergency lights.
The trains will have CCTV, talkback systems, infotainment with large digital display panels, dynamic route map indication for enroute stations, USB ports for mobile/laptop charging in passenger saloon area, and automatic fire detection and alarm system.