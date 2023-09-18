Vande Bharat Sleeper Train And Vande Metro To Be Launched Soon: Here's All You Need To Know

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express train, which has become a centre of attraction among railway passengers, will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour. These aluminum-made sleeper version trains, however, will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

The chair car Vande Bharat Express trains will be replaced by Shatabdi Express in a phased manner, while the sleeper version is going to be an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.

In June 2023, it was reported that the commercial production of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will begin at Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd's (TRSL) Uttarpara plant from June 2025. TRSL along with its consortium partner BHEL has been entrusted by Indian Railways to build 80 sets of the semi-high speed trains.