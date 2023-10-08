Indian Air Force Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8. The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade at Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

The Indian Air Force's move comes over a year after the Navy made changes in its ensign shedding its colonial past. "October 8 will go down as a momentous day in the annals of IAF history. On this historic day, the Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new IAF ensign," the IAF said.

In the new ensign, the Indian Air Force crest will be in the top right corner.

The Indian Air Force was officially established on 8 October, 1932. In view of its professional efficiency and achievements during World War II, the force was bestowed with the prefix 'Royal' in March 1945. So, it became the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF).

In 1950, the IAF dropped its 'Royal' prefix and amended the ensign as India became a republic.

The RIAF Ensign comprised of the Union Jack in the upper left canton and the RIAF roundel (Red, White & Blue) on the fly side. Post-Independence, the Indian Air Force ensign was created by replacing the Union Jack with the Indian tricolour and the RAF roundels with the IAF tri colour roundel in the lower right canton.

A new lAF ensign has now been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force. This reaffirmation will now be reflected by the inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side.

The IAF Crest has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion on the top with the words “सत्यमेव जयते” in Devanagari below it.

Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle with the words “भारतीय वायु सेना”. The motto of the IAF "नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्" is inscribed below Himalayan eagle in golden Devanagari.

The IAF motto has been taken from verse 24, Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita and means "Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven" or in other words "Touching the sky with Glory".

