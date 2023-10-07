Indian Air Force Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Watch Air Force Day Parade And More

The Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the force's chief and senior officers among other dignitaries.

The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 jets are set to participate for the last time at the annual Air Force Day parade on October 8, with the IAF rolling out the process to phase out the remaining three squadrons of the aircraft.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, said on Tuesday that the indigenously developed Tejas Mark-1A aircraft will replace the MiG-21s from 2025 onwards.

According to news agency PTI, another official said said around 120 aircraft of various types will participate in different formations and displays during the Air Force Day parade. The recently-inducted C-295 transport aircraft will also be part of the parade.

"Air Force Day is a momentous occasion for all air warriors as we reaffirm our sacred pledge to protect the nation's sovereignty and integrity," the IAF chief said.

"We also pause to remember and pay tribute to our predecessors who laid the foundation for the IAF and nurtured it with their sweat and blood to transform it into a potent and combat-ready air force," he added.

"This annual landmark event allows us to assess the achievements of the year gone by and set new targets for the future," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said.