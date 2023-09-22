India Records 7% Deficit Rainfall Till September, Monsoon Withdrawal Will Be Delayed Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday released its extended weather forecast for the week ending on September 28 sharing the status on the past & current weather forecast which was as per predicted by the weather bureau. IMD also shared the overall monsoon scenario in the country depicting the % departure from its LPA till week ending on September 20.

The weather department had predicted active monsoon conditions in the second week of September over Central India, Northwest India and Gujarat State. IMD stated that this was mainly due to the west-northwestward movement of two consecutive low-pressure systems and their associated cyclonic circulations along the monsoon trough from the Northwest Bay of Bengal towards central and western parts of India.

The southwest monsoon is also likely to extend its stay in India by a few more days. In an interview with Reuters, the director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had hinted at a possible delay in monsoon withdrawal this year. He said, “We can see new circulations and low-pressure areas over many parts of the country, so there are no symptoms of monsoon withdrawal at this stage. It's going to be delayed.”

Typically, the southwest monsoon begins in India at the onset of June, and covers the entire country by July. The monsoon rains gradually start receding from the northern regions of India by September third week. However, the weather forecast for the present week and the following weeks shows rainfall activity to pick up across the country in the final days of the month. India will witness persistent heavy rainfall activity as monsoon draws closer. Mohapatra had mentioned the monsoon will be normal or above normal in September.

Heavy rainfall was recorded over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Gujarat regions during this time.

El Niño conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region and are expected to intensify and continue until early next year, as indicated by MMCFS and other global model forecasts, according to press release.