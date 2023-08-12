Independence Day 2023: What Is The Flag Code Of India? Here Are Salient Features

Ahead of Independence Day 2023, PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens to upload photos with Tiranga on harghartiranga.com under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between 13th to 15th August.

"The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress," PM Modi tweeted.

The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

On this day, citizens will hoist the National flag in their homes, establishments, localities and offices.

However, while celebrating this national day, it is also important to know about the 'Flag Code of India 2002.’