Independence Day 2023: History, Significance And All You Need To Know

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15 this year.

August 15 holds tremendous ground in the list of national days since it reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning.

Preparations are underway across India as the nation prepares to observe this glorious day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed the DP of his social media accounts to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

India is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between 13-15 August.

As part of the celebrations, every year the Prime Minister hoists the National flag above the Red Fort in the national capital.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes will be organized in schools, colleges, government and private offices etc.

Before celebrating this day, it is important to know about its history and significance: