Independence Day 2023: History, Significance And All You Need To Know
As part of the celebrations, every year the Prime Minister hoists the National flag above the Red Fort in the national capital.
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15 this year.
August 15 holds tremendous ground in the list of national days since it reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning.
Preparations are underway across India as the nation prepares to observe this glorious day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed the DP of his social media accounts to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
India is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between 13-15 August.
Flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes will be organized in schools, colleges, government and private offices etc.
Before celebrating this day, it is important to know about its history and significance:
India's Independence Day: History
On 15 August 1947, India became independent from the British Raj following the Independence Movement led by the freedom fighters.
The handover of power was overseen by Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India. The British governed India for about 200 years.
Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India and raised the Tricolour above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi in honour of the celebrations.
Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel among several others dedicated their lives to fight for India's freedom.
Here are some photos shared by Google Arts & Culture showing the events surrounding the first Independence Day in 1947.
The theme for Independence Day 2023 is "Nation First, Always First".
Independence Day 2023: Significance
This significance day is a day to celebrate India's freedom and to remember the sacrifices that were made to achieve it. It is also a day when Indians come together and take pledge to work towards building a better nation.