Independence Day 2023: Here Are Some Short Speeches For Students To Deliver On August 15

Every year on August 15, Independence Day is celebrated across India.

It was on this day in the year 1947 that India was declared independent from British colonialism.

People remember the sacrifices of many freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting for India's independence.

To celebrate Independence Day, events are organized in schools and colleges across the country where students deliver speeches on India's independence.

As the 77th Independence Day approaches, students are getting ready to deliver speeches that will make them feel proud and inspired. Here are some short speech ideas for students: