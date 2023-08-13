Independence Day 2023: Here Are Dos and Don’ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour And Other FAQs
There are some rules and regulations on how to fly the National flag, based on the Flag Code of India, 2002.
Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, India was declared independent from the British rule after years of struggle and the freedom movement led by the leaders of the country.
On this day, the National Flag of India is hoisted over homes, establishments, localities and offices.
The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride and there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag.
There are some rules and regulations upon how to fly the flag, based on the Flag Code of India, 2002. These include the following:
Flag Hoisting Rules: Dos & Don'ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour
The Dos:
The National Flag may be hoisted in educational institutions (schools, colleges, sports camps, scout camps, etc.) to inspire respect for the Flag. An oath of allegiance has been included in the flag hoisting in schools.
A member of public, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise consistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.
Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to fly the flag on their premises.
The Don'ts:
The flag cannot be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes.
The flag cannot be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water. It cannot be draped over the hood, top, and sides or back of vehicles, trains, boats or aircraft.
No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the flag. Also, no object, including flowers or garlands or emblems can be placed on or above the flag. The tricolour cannot be used as a festoon, rosette or bunting.
Some FAQs About The Indian National Flag
What should be kept in mind to avoid incorrect display of the National Flag?
Along with the 'Dont's' mentioned above, here are the following things to keep in mind while hoisting the National Flag:
The National Flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.
A damaged or disheveled National Flag shall not be displayed.
The National Flag shall not be dipped in salute to any person or thing.
The National Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water.
The National Flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner as may damage it.
The National Flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags.
The National Flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.
The National Flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.
Can an individual display the National Flag on his/her car?
The privilege of hosting the National Flag on motor cars is only limited to the following persons as per paragraph 3.44 of the Flag Code of India, 2002.
President
Vice-President
Governors and Lieutenant Governors
Heads of Indian Missions/Posts
Prime Minister
Cabinet Ministers, Minister of State, and Deputy Ministers of the Union
Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of a State or Union Territory
Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Chairman of Legislative Councils in States, Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in States, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in States and Union Territories
Chief Justice of India
Judges of Supreme Court
Chief Justice of High Courts
Judges of High Courts
How Should The National Flag Be Disposed?
As per paragraph 2.2 of the Flag Code of India, if the National Flag is damaged, it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag.
The National Flag, if made of paper, is waved by the general public, these flags should not be discarded on the ground. These should be discarded in private, keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag.