Independence Day 2023: Here Are Dos and Don’ts Of Hoisting The Tricolour And Other FAQs

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, India was declared independent from the British rule after years of struggle and the freedom movement led by the leaders of the country.

On this day, the National Flag of India is hoisted over homes, establishments, localities and offices.

The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It is the symbol of our national pride and there is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National Flag.

There are some rules and regulations upon how to fly the flag, based on the Flag Code of India, 2002. These include the following: