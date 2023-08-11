Independence Day 2023: Best Wishes, Short Quotes, Messages, Images, And Greetings
This year, India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day. Here are some wishes and messages to share with your friends & family.
Independence Day is celebrated across India annually on August 15. It was on this day in 1947 that our country got its freedom from the British rule.
Like every year, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.
The day is observed as a National Holiday all over the country.
"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom," India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said in his maiden speech as the leader of the country.
Many great revolutionaries and leaders fought with the Britishers for years for India's freedom.
On this special day, here are a few wishes, quotes, messages and greetings that you can share with your fellow Indians.
Happy Independence Day 2023: Best Wishes And Messages
On this Independence Day, let’s remember the sacrifices of our forefathers and strive to build a better future. Happy Independence Day!
A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2023! Jai Hind!!
Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!
Remember- united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!
Today is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation. We have a rich culture and heritage, so let’s celebrate it today. Happy Independence Day!
Our Tiranga is an emotion that binds all Indians. May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!
This Independence Day, let's take a pledge to protect the peace, diversity, harmony, and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.
Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to you. Let us join hands to make India a happy and prosperous nation.
Let us paint everything in the colours of patriotism as there are no better colours and no better love than this. Happy Independence Day 2023! Jai Hind
Happy Independence Day Images
Independence Day Pictures. Source: Canva
Happy Independence Day Images. Source: Canva
Independence Day Images. Source: Canva
Image source: Sanket Barik/Pexels
Happy Independence Day Photos. Source: Unsplash
Independence Day: Short Quotes
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” - Bhagat Singh
"I want freedom for the full expression of my personality." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga." - Subhas Chandra Bose
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.” - BR Ambedkar
"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.
“One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to society. There is no place for violence in revolution.” - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Independence Day 2023: Greetings
Let’s renew our commitment to protect the ideals that our tri colour represents. Happy Independence Day!
On this special day, we remember the beginning of our nation, built on strength and bravery. Happy Independence Day 2023! Jai Hind!
A nation’s true strength lies in the hearts and minds of its people. Happy Independence Day!
On this day, we reflect on struggles that made us stronger as a nation. Happy Independence Day!