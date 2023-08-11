Independence Day 2023: Best Wishes, Short Quotes, Messages, Images, And Greetings

Independence Day is celebrated across India annually on August 15. It was on this day in 1947 that our country got its freedom from the British rule.

Like every year, Independence Day 2023 will be celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.

The day is observed as a National Holiday all over the country.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom," India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said in his maiden speech as the leader of the country.

Many great revolutionaries and leaders fought with the Britishers for years for India's freedom.

On this special day, here are a few wishes, quotes, messages and greetings that you can share with your fellow Indians.