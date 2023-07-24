Income Tax Day 2023: Famous Tax Messages, Quotes, & Sayings
Send these income tax day messages, quotes, and sayings to your tax professional & friends on July 24.
The Income Tax Department of India will observe Income Tax Day or ‘Aaykar Diwas’ on July 24, 2023; to commemorate the introduction of provision of income tax in the country.
Income Tax department celebrates this day through several activities and educating individuals about the significance of taxes and how it helps the government to regulate finances across departments.
I-T departments across India participate in different activities. This year, the Mumbai office held poster-making and essay and slogan-writing competition at several department colonies.
Children of Mumbai officials participated in this competition and shared their creativity.
I-T Day 2023: Famous Tax Messages & Quotes
Here are some selective quotes, greetings, and messages which you can share with your tax professional advisor or friend, this year:
There's just one thing I can't figure out. My income tax! - Nat King Cole
Its tax filing time. Let us sincerely file and save our country. Happy tax day.
"Today, it takes more brains and effort to make out the income-tax form than it does to make the income." - Alfred E. Neuman
Understanding taxation is as difficult as understanding your wife. No matter how much you will try, you are expected to fail all the times. Warm wishes on Tax Day to you.
"The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax." - Albert Einstein
There is a solution to every problem. There is also a solution for every tax problem, provided you have the right person to guide you through. Happy Tax Day to you my friend.
The best way to make 'Tax Day' a day free from tensions and complications is by paying your taxes in advance and relaxing on this final date of clearing the dues…. Wishing you a very Happy Tax Day.
"Tax complexity itself is a kind of tax." - Max Baucus