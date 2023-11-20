In Pictures: SpaceX's Starship, The World’s Most Powerful Launch Vehicle Lifting Off From Starbase

SpaceX’s huge Starship spacecraft exploded during its second major test flight on Saturday but achieved new milestones that advance Elon Musk’s crucial deep-space launch system.

As the Starship spacecraft was heading to near orbit, it appeared to burst apart on an X live stream, Bloomberg reported. Later, the hosts of the live stream said that Starship likely had been lost, believing that the vehicle’s flight termination system activated while the vehicle was attempting to reach near orbit, the report said.

"Starship successfully lifted off under the power of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster and made it through stage separation. The booster experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship's engines fired for several minutes on its way to space," SpaceX said.

“Today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.”