IIT Bombay Receives Rs 153 Crore Donation From Anonymous Alumnus; Here's Why

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has received a donation of USD 18.6 million (More than 153 crore) from an anonymous alumnus.

The amount has been donated for the establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub.

According to the institute, the identity of the donor will not be revealed as he wants to remain anonymous.

The contribution will redefine the institute's role in addressing the global climate crisis. The hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai and its focus will extend to critically important areas, the institute in a statement, according to PTI.

The focused areas include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring, the statement said.

"Additionally, the hub seeks to advance climate solutions, and foster the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies. It will facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, among others," said the statement.

Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said, “The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours."

The Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub stands as a testament to the impact that collective efforts can achieve in paving a sustainable path for the future, he added.

“This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous,' Chaudhari said.