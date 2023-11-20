IFFI 2023 Goa: All You Need To Know About 54th International Film Festival Of India

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India will commence on November 20 in Goa. IFFI will begin with a gala opening ceremony, inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the minister will felicitate the filmmakers and cast of the opening film at INOX Complex. Anurag Thakur will also inaugurate the Film Bazaar on the sidelines of IFFI 54.

The Film Bazaar is South Asia’s largest global film market organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) alongside IFFI every year, supporting and showcasing South Asian content and talent in filmmaking, production and distribution.

It also facilitates the promotion of world cinema in the South Asian region.

The nine-day film festival, showcasing an eclectic array of world cinema to audiences worldwide, will kick-start with the international premiere of Catching Dust, by award-winning British filmmaker Stuart Gatt.