IFFI Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners; Michael Douglas Conferred With Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

29 Nov 2023, 01:27 PM IST
The 54th edition International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. The 10-day event in Goa aimed at showcasing the best of world cinema and providing a platform to film makers and film talent from across the world

Complete List Of IFFI 2023 Winners

  • Best Film: Endless Borders

  • Best Actor-Male: Pouria Rahimi Sam for Endless Borders

  • Best Actor (Female): Melanie Thierry for Party of Fools

  • Best Director: Stephan Komandarev for Blaga’s Lessons

  • Special Jury Award: Rishab Shetty For Kantara

  • Best Debutant Director: Reger Azad Kaya for his Syrian-Arab Republic film When the Seedlings Grow

  • Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 2

  • Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas Awarded Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant felicitated Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The veteran actor, known for movies “Wall Street”, “Fatal Attraction”, “The War of the Roses”, “Basic Instinct”, “The American President”, highlighted cinema's role in promoting 'our shared humanity'.

About 54th Edition of IFFI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the 54th IFFI edition showcased around 250 films, totalling close to 30,000 minutes of viewing, representing 68 international and 17 Indian languages from 78 countries.

The festival featured 23 Masterclasses, In-Conversation sessions, some accessible both physically and virtually. Close to 50 Gala Red carpets organised during the festival provided a boost to the whole celebration.

