IFFI Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners; Michael Douglas Conferred With Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The 54th edition International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Tuesday. The 10-day event in Goa aimed at showcasing the best of world cinema and providing a platform to film makers and film talent from across the world
Best Film: Endless Borders
Best Actor-Male: Pouria Rahimi Sam for Endless Borders
Best Actor (Female): Melanie Thierry for Party of Fools
Best Director: Stephan Komandarev for Blaga’s Lessons
Special Jury Award: Rishab Shetty For Kantara
Best Debutant Director: Reger Azad Kaya for his Syrian-Arab Republic film When the Seedlings Grow
Best Web Series: Panchayat Season 2
Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas Awarded Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant felicitated Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.
The veteran actor, known for movies “Wall Street”, “Fatal Attraction”, “The War of the Roses”, “Basic Instinct”, “The American President”, highlighted cinema's role in promoting 'our shared humanity'.
About 54th Edition of IFFI
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the 54th IFFI edition showcased around 250 films, totalling close to 30,000 minutes of viewing, representing 68 international and 17 Indian languages from 78 countries.
The festival featured 23 Masterclasses, In-Conversation sessions, some accessible both physically and virtually. Close to 50 Gala Red carpets organised during the festival provided a boost to the whole celebration.