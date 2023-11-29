IFFI Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners; Michael Douglas Conferred With Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant felicitated Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The veteran actor, known for movies “Wall Street”, “Fatal Attraction”, “The War of the Roses”, “Basic Instinct”, “The American President”, highlighted cinema's role in promoting 'our shared humanity'.

