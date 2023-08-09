ICSI CSEET July Result Released: How To Check Scorecard
Candidates can check ICSI CSEET July results on icsi.edu official website.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 today, August 9.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.
How To Check Your ICSI CSEET Result 2023:
Go to the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.
On the homepage, find and click on the "ICSI CSEET July Result 2023" link.
Enter your login credentials and click "Submit."
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Review your result and download the page.
It's advised to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.
Individual candidates can also view a subject-wise breakdown of their marks along with the overall result.
The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for the July 2023 session is available for checking on the ICSI website.
The announced results cover the exam dates of July 30 and August 1. A re-examination was conducted on August 1 due to technical problems faced by some students during the initial CSEET exam on the scheduled date.
For additional information, candidates are requested visit the official ICSI website.