ICSI CS Exam Results June 2023 Announced: How To View Results And Steps To Download E-Mark Sheet
Here's how to check your ICSI CS Exam 2023 results for Professional & Executive courses
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results for its Professional and Executive courses for the year 2023.
Aspiring candidates can view their results on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu
Source: https://icsi.edu/
The Professional program results were scheduled to be disclosed at 11 am, followed by the Executive program results at 2 pm.
The breakdown of subject-wise marks for each candidate will also be provided alongside the results.
How To Check ICSI CS Exam Results 2023
Go to the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.
Locate and click on the "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet" link on the homepage.
Select the examination 'Professional Programme Examination June 2023' from the dropdown menu
Enter your roll number and 17-digit registration number and click on submit button.
The result will be displayed on the screen.
For future reference, download and print a hard copy of the result page.
ICSI CS Exam Results 2023: List of Toppers
ICSI also released the list of top 3 candidiates of the Professional programme examination june, 2023 session. Here are the toppers
Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh
Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia
Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava
The All india provisional merit list was also released on the website. View the list of rank holders who have passed all papers of professional programme examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June , 2023 session by viewing the PDF below.
According to the official notice, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the candidates' registered addresses shortly after the result declaration.
If any candidate does not receive the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of the result announcement, they are advised to contact the Institute, providing their relevant details.
For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official ICSI website.