IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in, Check Steps To Download
Candidates are urged to download their CRP Clerk prelims exam admit cards promptly on the official website.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the call letters for online preliminary exam on its website. Candidates who applied for the Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS that is ibps.in.
Aspirants can download IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 from August 16 to September 2. Candidates are urged to download their CRP Clerk prelims exam admit cards promptly to prevent last-minute congestion on the official website. For a smooth download process, follow the simple steps provided below.
How to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023
Here are a few steps to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023:
Visit the official website of IBPS that is ibps.in.
Click on the floating notification link that reads, 'online preliminary exam call letter for CRP Clerks XIII'
You will be redirected to the login window
At login page, enter the registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.
Your IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 will be seen on the screen
Download and save IBPS Clerk admit card 2023 for further reference
Guidelines for IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023
Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.
Registration Number and password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.
Candidate should ensure that the Date of birth is same as he had entered at the time of registration. Candidate can refer the application print for the Date of birth entered by him. The date of Birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.
Please check your entries in login screen. You should use registration number and password as received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen and also mailed to you in auto generated email acknowledgement. Also, make sure that the date of birth you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print. You can read detailed guidelines at the official website.