IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in, Check Steps To Download

Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

Registration Number and password are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

Candidate should ensure that the Date of birth is same as he had entered at the time of registration. Candidate can refer the application print for the Date of birth entered by him. The date of Birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.

Please check your entries in login screen. You should use registration number and password as received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen and also mailed to you in auto generated email acknowledgement. Also, make sure that the date of birth you have entered is same as you entered at the time of registration and printed in the application print. You can read detailed guidelines at the official website.