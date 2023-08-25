'I Spy You!': Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander; ISRO Releases Images
ISRO also released a video showing how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released images of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander taken by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.
In a post on X, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), -- the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon - spotted Chanrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on Wednesday.
"I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan-3 Lander!" ISRO said.
Note: ISRO deleted the tweet minutes after posting it. The story will be updated soon
Image source: Twitter/@chandrayaan_3
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 25, 2023
I spy you! ð
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter
ð¸photoshoots
Chandrayaan-3 Lander!
Chandrayaan-2's
Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC),
-- the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon ð--
spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander
after the landingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/6tlcWEc9Ik
"India took a walk on the moon", the ISRO said on Thursday, as Chandrayaan-3's robotic rover rolled out of the lander and commenced mobility operations with all activities on schedule and all systems normal, a day after its historic landing on the unexplored lunar south pole.
ISRO also released a video showing how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown.
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
"All activities are on schedule. All systems are normal. Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday," the space agency said while giving an update in the evening.
The lander and rover-- with a total mass of 1,752 kg --are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.
However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.
The lander (Vikram) touched down near the south pole of the Moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, successfully completing one of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's stated objectives of soft landing on lunar surface.
The Moon's south pole region is also being explored because there is a possibility of water being present in permanently shadowed areas around it, according to ISRO officials.
The rover will send the data to the lander which will then send it to Earth.
(With PTI inputs)