'Humans Of New York' Founder Issues Another Statement Amid 'Humans Of Bombay' Row; Details Here

Brandon Stanton, the founder of social media page 'Humans Of New York' on Monday issued another statement days after criticising 'Humans Of Bombay' for filing a copyright infringement suit against another page called 'People of India'.

Sharing the statement on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handles, Stanton said that when art begins with a profit motive, it ceases to become art.

"For the last thirteen years I haven't received a penny for a single story told on Humans of New York, despite many millions offered. All my income has come from books of my work, speeches I have given, and Patreon. I cannot provide an informed opinion on the intricacies of copyright law, but I do have an opinion on what it means to be an artist," he said.

"Beautiful art can make money, there is nothing wrong with that. But when art begins with a profit motive, it ceases to become art. And it becomes a product," he further said taking an indirect dig at 'Humans Of Bombay'.