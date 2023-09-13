Hindi Diwas 2023: Date, History, Importance And How To Celebrate
Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 annually to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the country's official languages.
Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14. This day commemorates the adoption of Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as one of the official languages of India.
Hindi Diwas: History
The date for Hindi Diwas was chosen because on September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as one of the official languages of the Republic of India.
However, the first Hindi Day was celebrated on September 14, 1953. Hindi was chosen as one of the official languages was to simplify administration in a nation which has multiple languages.
Hindi Diwas 2023: Significance
Hindi Diwas is significant as it promotes national integration that brings together linguistic communities in India. The day is an effort to promote the language. Hindi Diwas serves not only as a reflection of the language's historical significance but also as a platform encouraging linguistic skill development. The day is also for promoting Hindi's rich literary and cultural expanse.
Hindi Diwas 2023: Celebration
From schools to government institutions, Hindi Diwas is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. Educational institutions organise events such as debates, essay competitions, poetry recitations, and cultural programmes.
The Government also host events and awards ceremonies, recognising the efforts of individuals and institutions in promoting Hindi. Even abroad, the Indian Embassies organise various functions on the occasion of Hindi Diwas
How To Celebrate Hindi Diwas 2023?
Here are a few ways to celebrate Hindi Diwas:
Check out Hindi literature and culture by listening to or watching books, poems, stories, films, or music in Hindi.
Encourage your family and friends to learn the language properly.
Organise an event for Hindi Diwas in your college or office, such as a speech, poetry recitation, storytelling, or information-sharing session about the Hindi language and culture.
Watch movies that specifically take pride in the Hindi language such as Chupke Chupke, Hindi Medium.
Give a shoutout on social media.