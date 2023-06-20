Himalayan Glaciers Could Lose Up To 80% Of Their Current Volume By 2100: Report

Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region could lost up to 80% of their current volume by the end of this century, a new report has warned.

According to a report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the changes to the glaciers, snow and permafrost of the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region driven by global warming are “unprecedented and largely irreversible.”

The study, Water, Ice, Society, and Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HI-WISE) draws on recent scientific advances to map for the first time the links between the cryosphere, water, biodiversity and society in the region, charting the impacts of rapid changes in glaciers and snow on people and nature, a statement said.

The peer-reviewed study also found that Hindu Kush Himalayan glaciers disappeared 65% faster in 2011–2020 compared with the previous decade.