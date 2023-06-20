Himalayan Glaciers Could Lose Up To 80% Of Their Current Volume By 2100: Report
The study found that Hindu Kush Himalayan glaciers disappeared 65% faster in 2011–2020 compared with the previous decade.
Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region could lost up to 80% of their current volume by the end of this century, a new report has warned.
According to a report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the changes to the glaciers, snow and permafrost of the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region driven by global warming are “unprecedented and largely irreversible.”
The study, Water, Ice, Society, and Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HI-WISE) draws on recent scientific advances to map for the first time the links between the cryosphere, water, biodiversity and society in the region, charting the impacts of rapid changes in glaciers and snow on people and nature, a statement said.
The peer-reviewed study also found that Hindu Kush Himalayan glaciers disappeared 65% faster in 2011–2020 compared with the previous decade.
Snow cover is projected to fall by up to a quarter under high emissions scenarios – drastically reducing freshwater for major rivers such as the Amu Darya, where it contributes up to 74% of river flow, the Indus (40%) and Helmand (77%), the report said.
The extent of frozen ground (permafrost) is decreasing, which will lead to more landslides and problems for infrastructure at high elevations, it added.
The report by the Nepal-based institute said that availability of water in the HKH is expected to peak in mid-century, driven by accelerated glacial melt, after which it is projected to decline, with variability in meltwater from glaciers and snow resulting in huge uncertainty for mountain communities and large lowland populations.
“Climate scientists are reeling from observations in the Arctic and the anomalies we are seeing elsewhere in the cryosphere. The glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalaya are a major component of the Earth system. With two billion people in Asia reliant on the water that glaciers and snow here hold, the consequences of losing this cryosphere are too vast to contemplate. We need leaders to act now to prevent catastrophe," Izabella Koziell, ICIMOD’s Deputy Director General said.
Ice and snow in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are an important source of water for 12 rivers that flow through 16 countries in Asia, providing fresh water and other vital ecosystem services to 240 million people in the mountains and a further 1.65 billion downstream, the report said.