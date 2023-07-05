Here's What Prompted Former Minister Suresh Prabhu To Share A Heartfelt Note On Social Media
Suresh Prabhu expressed his gratitude to all the viewers of his recent post which went viral on social media.
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday claimed that one of his recent social media posts was viewed by more than 85 lakh people across platforms.
On June 25, Suresh Prabhu uploaded a picture of himself when he visited his native place in Konkan.
"Enjoying the heady fragrance of the red soil in my native Konkan as the first showers of rain lash this emerald belt, I bask in its lush green glory while sipping my dear wife's boiling masala tea, enhancing the joy," he captioned the post uploaded on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
On Tuesday, the former Railways Minister said that his photo was clicked by his colleague.
"It captures the place where my ancestors stayed for more than 3 centuries, where we maintain our ancestral home, and where our family priest performs daily puja and all our family rituals. I feel incredibly fortunate to have roots in such a place with an abundance of natural beauty and such kind, loving people whose affection I still cherish," he said.
Suresh Prabhu expressed his gratitude to all the viewers of the post and for the heartwarming comments. He said that the comments have humbled him greatly and brought tears to his eyes.
About Suresh Prabhu
According to the information on his LinkedIn account, Suresh Prabhu is currently the Chancellor of Rishihood University. He is a veteran politician and diplomat who has held key positions such as the Minsiter of Civil Aviation, Railways, Commerce & Industry among others.
He has also served as India’s Sherpa to the G7 and G20. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).