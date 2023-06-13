Here's Anand Mahindra's One-Word Tweet On Mahindra LMM Selling One Lakh 3-Wheeler EVs
The company sold 36,816 EVs and had a market share of 14.6% in FY23, the statement said.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the company has sold one-lakh three-wheeler EVs.
In a statement, LMM said that it has cemented its No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer status in FY23.
"The widespread 1150 touchpoints across India, 10,000+ charging stations set up as well as the Mahindra brand reliability have helped LMM retain its No.1 EV manufacturer position," the company said.
In FY23, LMM added a new 3-wheeler EV, the Zor Grand, and this contributed to an order book of more than 23,000 within a year of its launch.
Apart from the Zor Grand, LMM’s electric portfolio consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas – Mini and Cargo.
The news was also shared by LMM CEO Suman Mishra on Twitter. She extended her gratitude to the customers for their unwavering support and affection.
Delighted to share that we have now crossed 1 Lakh EVs!— Suman Mishra (@sumanmishra_1) June 6, 2023
We thank all our customers for the love and support!
Lets electrify the last mile!
@anandmahindra @rajesh664 pic.twitter.com/3Mh33aHQP7
The tweet caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, who shared his excitement with a concise yet powerful response from his official Twitter handle.
In just one word, he exclaimed, "Lakhpati....👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽," encapsulating his admiration for the accomplishment.
Lakhpatiâ¦. ðð½ðð½ðð½ https://t.co/YVPe0a9wCI— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 13, 2023