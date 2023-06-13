Here's Anand Mahindra's One-Word Tweet On Mahindra LMM Selling One Lakh 3-Wheeler EVs

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the company has sold one-lakh three-wheeler EVs.

In a statement, LMM said that it has cemented its No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer status in FY23.

The company sold 36,816 EVs and had a market share of 14.6%, the statement said.

"The widespread 1150 touchpoints across India, 10,000+ charging stations set up as well as the Mahindra brand reliability have helped LMM retain its No.1 EV manufacturer position," the company said.

In FY23, LMM added a new 3-wheeler EV, the Zor Grand, and this contributed to an order book of more than 23,000 within a year of its launch.

Apart from the Zor Grand, LMM’s electric portfolio consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas – Mini and Cargo.