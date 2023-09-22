Watch Live: PM Modi Will Flag Off 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains Today

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday, September 24 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. These nine Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains will cover 11 states of India.

The last time new routes of Vande Bharat trains were announced was on July 7, when PM Modi inaugurated the following two new Vande Bharat trains via video-conferencing.

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

This record will surpass the June 27 record five Vande Bharat Express trains were inaugurated on the same day.

Another milestone that the Vande Bharat Express project will achieve is the operation of the new orange-grey trains after its successful trial test run which was conducted in August 2023.