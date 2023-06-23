Has Monsoon Finally Arrived? #MumbaiRains Starts Trending On Twitter As City Receives Its First Showers
'It has finally arrived', was the message shared by Netizens who took to Twitter to announce the arrival of Monsoon in Mumbai
Althought Monsoon has not yet officially arrived in Mumbai, the city did recieve a much-needed respite from the heat as many parts of the city along with its suburbs received a spell of light to moderate rainfall on the morning of June 23.
Daily travellers along with morning joggers/runners were caught by surprise due to the sudden change in climate and the showers that followed. Though the light showers lasted only for a while, the skies continues to remain overcast with clouds.
The rain brought more respite from the heat and Mumbaikars' thirst for cool air was also welcomed wholeheartedly.
Many of them took to Twitter to welcome the Mumbai Rains. Here are some of those who shared a glimpse of the incoming rains.
Netizens celebrate the arrival of 'Monsoon' Showers
#MumbaiRains Rains have arrived. pic.twitter.com/sOtsLR9GAv— Sir Scrollsalot V (@prashantspeaks) June 23, 2023
Sunshine on one side— CA Amit Jain ð®ð³ (@amitakjain) June 23, 2023
Rains coming with dark clouds on other side
Beauty of #nature ð#Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Thane pic.twitter.com/Ren9yrdgf4
Finally itâs here ð¥¹ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4mwjmGtcsY— Pratik Ambre (@pratik404f) June 23, 2023
Mumbai ki baarish #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/a8su2ueCvp— Anjali Gupta (@itsnozzieme) June 23, 2023
#MumbaiRains have arrived, marking the beginning of the running season in the city! ð§ï¸ðââï¸— Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) June 23, 2023
Speed intervals - 2K WU, 400m x 10, 2K CD! pic.twitter.com/gZ9v0cBD1O
#Mumbairains— Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) June 23, 2023
Hope it's the start of much awaited rains now pic.twitter.com/JWQGo6CvBM
Woohoo, it's raining!!! #MumbaiRains â pic.twitter.com/7xS9M3ooHY— ~j~ ð (@vodkaholic) June 23, 2023
Southwest Monsoon Tracker
As per the latest bulletin by IMD, Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar on June 22.
IMD also provided an update on the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon and stated that the conditions remain favorable for Monsoon to hit some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.
As far as Mumbai is concerned, Mumbaikars will have to wait for approximately 4-5 days before the Southwest Monsoon officially arrives in Mumbai.