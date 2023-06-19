Happy Yoga Day 2023: International Yoga Day Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages And Status
The 9th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated worldwide on Wednesday, June 21.
The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite", symbolising the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.
The global celebration of International Day of Yoga will be led by PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21 while the national celebration will be lead by Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
This year the theme of Yoga Day is – ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.
Ahead of Yoga Day 2023, here are some Happy Yoga Day wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with your family and friends.
Happy Yoga Day Quotes
"Yoga allows you to find an inner peace that is not ruffled and riled by the endless stresses and struggles of life." — B.K.S. Iyengar
"The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind.” — Rodney Yee
"You may not be able to control the whole world, but you may learn to control your inner world through yoga.” — Debasish Mridha
"Doing anything with attention to how you feel is doing yoga." — Jean Couch
"Stretching your body and mind is essential to avoid rigidity.” ― Haresh Sippy
"The body benefits from movement, and the mind benefits from stillness.” — Sakyong Mipham
"To perform every action artfully is yoga.” ― Swami Kripa
"Yoga becomes one lifelong journey to internal revelation." — Aadil Palkhivala
"The pose begins when you want to get out of it." — Baron Baptiste
"Yoga is not about self-improvement. It’s about self-acceptance.” — Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
"In this century we realise that Yoga has united the world" - PM Narendra Modi
Happy International Yoga Day Images
Glimpses of Himveers of 36th Battalion ITBP, Lohaghat, Uttarakhand practising Yoga at frontier location.
Source: Twitter/@moayush
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Twitter/@moayush
Happy Yoga Day Wishes And Messages
Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. Happy Yoga Day!
Happy Yoga Day 2023! Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental wellbeing. It helps us to develop discipline and patience.
Yoga is a way of life. Happy International Day of Yoga!
Yoga is about awakening. Yoga is about creating a life that brings more beauty and more love into the world. Wishing you a Happy Yoga Day 2023.
Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Day!
Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.
Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind to live healthily and live in peace.
Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured.
Rediscover yourself with Yoga on this International Day of Yoga!
Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy International Yoga Day.
Happy Yoga Day Status
Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind. Wish you and your all family a very Happy International Day of Yoga.
When you embrace yoga, you are actually accepting the good thing around you. Happy Yoga Day to you.
Yoga: Combination of exercising, meditation and relaxation.
Life is much better and smiles are much brighter for those who practice yoga. Happy Yoga Day everyone!