Happy Yoga Day 2023: International Yoga Day Quotes, Images, Wishes, Messages And Status

The 9th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated worldwide on Wednesday, June 21.

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite", symbolising the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being.

The global celebration of International Day of Yoga will be led by PM Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 21 while the national celebration will be lead by Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is – ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘One World-One Family’.

Ahead of Yoga Day 2023, here are some Happy Yoga Day wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with your family and friends.