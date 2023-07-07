Happy World Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate Day Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status & More

Every year, chocolate enthusiasts worldwide celebrate World Chocolate Day.

It is widely believed that this day is observed to mark the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. According to media reports, Chocolate Day was established in 2009.

From indulging in decadent flavours to exploring its rich history, this day promises to be a sweet and delightful celebration for all chocolate lovers. This year, World Chocolate day falls on Friday. Here are some wishes you can share with your friends and family: