Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India.

Teachers’ Day is an occasion when the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of children are honoured.

In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God.

