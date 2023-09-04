Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
In Indian tradition, teachers are placed on the same pedestal as God. Here are some Teachers' Day wishes quotes and images.
Every year, India celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India.
Teachers’ Day is an occasion when the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of children are honoured.
In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God.
On this occasion, here are some Teachers' Day wishes, images, greetings and quotes to express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation.
Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings
The effort and dedication that you put into teaching us are beyond any description. Happy Teacher’s Day 2023!
Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us dream of doing extraordinary things. Happy Teachers' Day 2023!
God has bestowed you with a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you. Happy Teachers' Day to you! You are a true inspiration.
You are my mentor for life. I am immensely honoured to have someone like you lead me on the right path in life. Happy Teacher's Day!
Thank you for challenging me to be the best version of myself. Happy Teachers' Day 2023
You are the spark, the guide, the inspiration, the candle to my life. Happy Teachers' Day ma'am!
Wish you a very Happy Teachers’ Day, maam! You have always been the one I have looked up to!
I will always be grateful for your patience, kindness, and understanding. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teachers' Day 2023!
You have not only taught me but also inspired me to become a better individual. Thank you for everything. Happy Teachers' Day!
Your passion for teaching and your ability to inspire and motivate your students is truly commendable. Thank you for being an exceptional teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!
You have made learning a joyous and enriching experience. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to your craft. Happy Teachers' Day!
Grateful for the countless lessons, both inside and outside the classroom, that have shaped me into who I am today. Happy Teachers' Day!
You have a rare ability to connect with your students on a personal level, and your empathy and understanding are truly inspiring. Happy Teachers' Day sir!
You have touched our hearts and minds in ways that words cannot express. Thank you for being an extraordinary teacher. Happy Teachers' Day!
Happy Teachers' Day 2023 Quotes
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
“The average teacher explains complexity; the gifted teacher reveals simplicity.” ― Robert Brault
“The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” ― Mark Von Doren
“A teacher who loves learning earns the right and the ability to help others learn.” ― Ruth Beechick
"I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." – Alexander the Great
"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." – Albert Einstein
"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and future of an individual." - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
“Teachers should be the best minds in the country.” - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Happy Teachers Day Images
Teachers Day 2023 Images. Source: Canva
Teachers Day 2023 Images. Source: Canva
Teachers Day 2023 Images. Source: Canva
Happy Teachers' Day 2023. Source: Freepik
Teachers' Day Photo. Source: Freepik
Happy Teachers' Day WhatsApp And Facebook Status
Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. Happy Teachers' Day!
Good teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream to do extraordinary things! Happy Teachers' Day!!
The Architect made houses, the writer made poetry, the scientist made discoveries and the TEACHER made them all. Happy Teachers' Day 2023!