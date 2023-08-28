Happy Onam 2023: Quotes, Wishes And Greetings To Send On WhatsApp
Greetings, Quotes, and Wishes To Send On WhatsApp
Onam is a annual harvest festival celebrated in the state of Kerala. However, it is celebrated by Malayalis all over the country and world. It marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. On the joyous ocassion, here are some wishes to send on WhatsApp.
Happy Onam 2023 Quotes
Here are some quotes that you can use as your WhatsApp status:
"Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness."
"When Onam is here, happiness is in the air. Let the sweet frangipani bloom and shine in every heart."
"Let the colors and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy."
"Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. May your life be as colorful as the Pookalam."
"Celebrating the memory of a benevolent king and the richness of our traditions, Onam keeps alive the spirit of a united and prosperous community."
"As the pookalam blooms with flowers of every hue, may your life be filled with all the joys of nature."
"Onam is the festival where culture meets tradition, and past meets present. Celebrate it with an open heart and joyous spirit."
"As the boats race and mavelis roam, may this Onam bring joy and prosperity to your home."
"May King Mahabali bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness on this auspicious occasion of Onam."
"With the music of chenda and the tantalising aroma of sadya, let's come together to celebrate the harmony and vibrancy of Onam."
Happy Onam 2023: Wishes To Send On WhatsApp
Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones on WhatsApp:
🌼🌸 Happy Onam! 🌸🌼 May this festival bring you joy, prosperity, and good health.
On the colourful occasion of Onam, I wish you bountiful happiness and prosperity. Stay blessed!
Wishing you a very Happy Onam! May the spirit of this festival illuminate your life.
🌼 May King Mahabali shower you with his blessings on this special day. Happy Onam to you and your family! 🌼
Let's celebrate the harvest festival in all its splendor. Enjoy the feasts and the boat races! Happy Onam!
As the beautiful pookalam adorns every household in Kerala, may peace and happiness flourish in your life. Happy Onam!
On this festive occasion, I pray that your life is as colorful and joyous as the Onam festivities. Stay blessed!
🌾 From the boat races to the Onasadya feasts, may this Onam bring joy in abundance to your life! 🌾
Celebrate this day with joy and fervor, remembering the traditions and the rich heritage of Kerala. Happy Onam!
🌼 Let the melodies of the Onam festival fill your home with joy and prosperity. Sending you warm wishes on this joyous occasion. 🌼
Happy Onam 2023: Greetings
Here are some greetings that you can send to your loved ones for Onam 2023:
"May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill all your desires. Wishing you a very Happy Onam!"
"May King Mahabali bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Onashamsakal!"
"As you celebrate this auspicious festival of Onam, may your home be filled with joy, love, and abundance."
"On this festive occasion, may the colors and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and prosperity."
"Wishing you good health, wealth, and a bountiful harvest this Onam. Let's celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm!"
"May this Onam bring you endless joy and success. May all your dreams come true. Onashamsakal!"
"May the boat races, Pookalam, and traditional feasts enrich your Onam celebration. Wishing you a festive and colorful Onam!"
"May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere – in your heart, mind, and soul. May you have a spectacular celebration!"
"Wishing that the love and togetherness of friends and family adds joy to your Onam celebrations. Happy Onam to you and your loved ones!"
"As the paddy fields get ready for harvest and homes for celebration, may this Onam bring in bountiful joy and prosperity to your life. Onashamsakal!"