Happy Onam 2023: Quotes, Wishes And Greetings To Send On WhatsApp

Here are some quotes that you can use as your WhatsApp status:

"Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness."

"When Onam is here, happiness is in the air. Let the sweet frangipani bloom and shine in every heart."

"Let the colors and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy."

"Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. May your life be as colorful as the Pookalam."

"Celebrating the memory of a benevolent king and the richness of our traditions, Onam keeps alive the spirit of a united and prosperous community."

"As the pookalam blooms with flowers of every hue, may your life be filled with all the joys of nature."

"Onam is the festival where culture meets tradition, and past meets present. Celebrate it with an open heart and joyous spirit."

"As the boats race and mavelis roam, may this Onam bring joy and prosperity to your home."

"May King Mahabali bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness on this auspicious occasion of Onam."