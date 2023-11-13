Happy New Year 2023: Saal Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
This Bestu Varas or Gujarati New Year, send inspiring and loving wishes to your friends and family.
Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is an auspicious day for Gujarati community across the globe. This year, Gujaratis will celebrate their New Year on Tuesday, November 14 as per the Hindu calendar.
The day will be celebrated in full swing with delicious sweets, cuisines, get-togethers, and meeting and wishing family members.
Alongside the celebrations, Gujarati New Year marks the closing of old account books and the beginning of new books. Traditional Gujaratis worship these books known as 'chopda pooja' to welcome a new prosperous year for business. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during this pooja for a good financial year.
Gujaratis also refer to their New Year's day as Nutan Varsh. Make this occasion more special by sending send inspiring and sparkling wishes to your loved ones on the Gujarati New Year for an amazing year ahead.
Gujarati New Year 2023: Wishes And Greetings
On the occasion of the Gujarati New Year, I am sending you 12 months full of happiness, 52 weeks of smiles, 365 days of joy…. Have a great year ahead….. Happy New Year 2023!.
Here’s extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of the New Year. Happy New Year to you and your family! Saal Mubarak!
Dark are nights and days are bright, I wish you happiness in each and every moment of your life…… Wishing a very Happy New Year to my friend.
May this Nutan Varsh bring you new opportunities and new beginnings. Happy Gujarati New Year!
May the coming year bring you success in all your endeavors. Happy New Year!
Let us celebrate the Gujarati New Year with enthusiasm and optimism. Happy Bestu Varas!
May the brightness of Diwali fill your life, heart and soul with positivity and eternal joy…. Wishing you another beautiful year ahead.
Wishing you a year full of adventure, enjoyment, merriment and lots of smiles that together make it the most memorable time of your life….. Best wishes on New Year.
May your home be filled with peace, love and harmony this Nutan Varsh. Happy New Year!
Let us welcome the new year with open hearts and minds. Happy New Year!
Gujarati New Year 2023: Quotes
Let your aspirations have wings so they may take you far in the new year. Happy New Year!
A fresh, clean start! Sending you our best wishes for better days ahead of the New Year.
Happy New Year! Let's toast to yesterday's achievements and tomorrow's bright future.
May the best day of last year becomes every day in this new year for you. May you be happy in every aspect of your life throughout the year! Happy Bestu Varas!
Friends bring happiness and especially a friend like you! Happy New Year!
Wishing all of you a joyous ride as you prepare yourself to welcome the new year. Have the time of your life and make this a memorable one to cherish for the rest of your life!
May the coming year be the most fruitful year of our lives. Happy new year to all!
In the New Year, you carry all the experiences of the past years and that is the greatest power of every New Year! This year again, you are less a student and more a master, Happy New Year!
New Year's most glorious light is a sweet hope! May this light always be there in your life. Happy New Year.
Lighten up your surroundings with your sweet smile and make way for happiness with your good deeds this New Year!
Gujarati New Year 2023: Images
Gujarati New Year 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
This New Year, take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step, Happy New Year!
Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right! Happy New Year!
Families are like fudge—mostly sweet, with a few nuts. Sweet or nuts, we love you all. Happy New Year.
Wishing you an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness on this New Year and beyond! Happy New Year!
In the New Year, may your right hand always stretch out for friendship and never in want. Happy New Year.
May this New Year bring all sparkle, crazy colours, and fun in your life. Happy New Year.