Happy New Year 2023: Bestu Varas Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Explore joy and positivity with heartfelt Bestu Varas wishes - filled with love, laughter and new beginnings.
Bestu Varas, also known as the Gujarati New Year, is usually celebrated a day after Diwali in the month of Kartik. This year, Gujaratis around the world will celebrate this day with joy on Tuesday, November 14.
It holds special importance for businessmen and traders who start new account books called 'chopda' or 'bahi-khata'. On this day, prayers are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, to seek prosperity in the coming year.
Happy New Year 2023: Wishes
Wishing you a year filled with joy, prosperity and endless smiles! Happy Bestu Varas 2023!
May this New Year bring you success, good health and lots of happiness. Bestu Varas greetings to you and your family!
As we step into 2023, may your life be as bright and colourful as the festival of Bestu Varas. Happy New Year!
Here's to a year of new beginnings and exciting adventures. Bestu Varas wishes for a fantastic 2023!
May the coming year be a chapter of love, laughter, and success in your book of life. Happy Bestu Varas!
Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and delightful Bestu Varas. May your days be filled with positivity and good vibes! Saal Mubarak!
May the divine light of Bestu Varas guide you towards a year of peace and fulfilment. Happy New Year 2023!
Wishing you a Bestu Varas filled with moments that make your heart dance with joy. Cheers to a fabulous year ahead!
Happy New Year 2023: Messages
Embrace the New Year with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit ready for new opportunities. Happy Bestu Varas!
May the sweetness of Bestu Varas fill your life with joy and love. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!
Let go of the old and welcome the new with open arms. Bestu Varas greetings for a wonderful year ahead!
May the coming year bring you success in all your endeavors and shower you with moments of pure happiness. Happy New Year 2023!
As you celebrate Bestu Varas, may the divine blessings lead you to a path of prosperity and fulfilment. Saal Mubarak!
Cheers to a year filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable moments. Bestu Varas wishes for a fantastic 2023!
Embrace the New Year with a heart full of positivity and a mind ready for new adventures. Happy Bestu Varas!
May the festival of Bestu Varas light up your life with happiness and bring you closer to your dreams. Happy New Year!
Happy New Year 2023: Facebook Status
Wishing everyone a Happy Bestu Varas! May this year be filled with love, laughter and success.
New Year, new beginnings! Here's to a fantastic Bestu Varas and a year full of joy. 🎉
Embracing the spirit of Bestu Varas with gratitude and excitement for the opportunities the New Year brings. Cheers to 2023!
As we welcome the New Year, may it bring peace, prosperity, and positivity to all. Happy Bestu Varas!
Bestu Varas greetings to all my friends and family! May this year be a journey of growth and happiness.
May the festival of Bestu Varas fill your Facebook feed with smiles and your heart with joy. Happy New Year, everyone!
Sending Bestu Varas wishes to all my Facebook friends. May this year be your best one yet!
Let the festivities of Bestu Varas brighten up your Facebook timeline. Wishing you a Happy New Year full of love and laughter!
Happy New Year 2023: WhatsApp Status
🎉 Happy Gujarati New Year to all my WhatsApp contacts! May this year bring you prosperity and happiness.
Welcoming the New Year with open arms and a heart full of Bestu Varas joy. Here's to a fantastic 2023!
May the spirit of Bestu Varas bring peace and positivity to your life. Happy New Year, WhatsApp fam!
Bestu Varas vibes all around! Wishing everyone a year filled with love, success and unforgettable moments. 🌟
Let the celebrations begin! Happy New Year to my WhatsApp squad. May this year be filled with laughter and love.
May the light of Bestu Varas shine bright in your life. Cheers to a year of happiness and success!
Updating my WhatsApp status with Bestu Varas wishes for all my contacts. Here's to a fantastic 2023!
May the coming year be a WhatsApp story filled with moments that make your heart smile. Happy New Year 2023! 🥳