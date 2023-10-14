Happy Navratri 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The auspicious festival of Navratri will start on Sunday, October 15 this year. The atmosphere will be festive across India for the next nine days as devotees of Goddess Durga will celebrate the killing of Mahishasura.

During Navratri, devotees offer prayers at various temples, perform puja and observe fast. Garba events are also organised across the country especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour during the Navratri festival. The hindu festival signifies the triumph of good over evil.

As the nation prepares to celebrate Navratri 2023, here are some happy Navrati images, wishes, quotes, greetings and social media statuses to share with your friends and family.