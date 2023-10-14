Happy Navratri 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Navratri is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Check out these happy Navratri wishes, images & more.
The auspicious festival of Navratri will start on Sunday, October 15 this year. The atmosphere will be festive across India for the next nine days as devotees of Goddess Durga will celebrate the killing of Mahishasura.
During Navratri, devotees offer prayers at various temples, perform puja and observe fast. Garba events are also organised across the country especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour during the Navratri festival. The hindu festival signifies the triumph of good over evil.
As the nation prepares to celebrate Navratri 2023, here are some happy Navrati images, wishes, quotes, greetings and social media statuses to share with your friends and family.
Happy Navratri 2023: Wishes And Greetings
May your home be blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri 2023 to you.
May the bright colours and high spirits of Navratri bless your year with success, prosperity and happiness. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you and your family!
On the occasion of Navratri, I wish that Maa Durga take away all your problems and shower you with her choicest blessings for a wonderful year ahead…. Happy Navratri 2023!!
May you be victorious in each and every challenge of your life, may you have the blessings of Maa Durga to fight all the negativities around you…. Happy Navratri to you.
May the celebrations of Navratri infuse your life with unmatched energy and happiness. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you.
Warm greetings on Navratri to you….Wishing you nine days full of celebrations, feasts, fasts and dandiya that bring eternal joy and prosperity in your life.
May Mata bless you on this pious occasion of Navratri and shower you with prosperity and growth….. Jai Maa Durga!!! Happy Navratri!!!
The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all. Happy Navratri to you.
May this occasion of Navratri bring into your life new hopes, new opportunities and new challenges to make it a prosperous one.
Hope this navratri bring in good fortune for you. Happy Navratri!
Happy Navratri 2023: Quotes
May Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and sorrows. Wishing you a happy Navratri
Celebrate this day with your beloved family and friends and I hope you to have a great time. Happy Navratri!
Happy Navratri to all devotees of Maa Durga. May you have the best of times, celebrations and success in life this year.
Dance on the Garba floor and celebrate this enchanting festival with your friends and families. Happy Navratri.
May Maa Durga grant you the power to overcome your challenges and emerge victorious in your endeavors!
Maa Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy.
Let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones. Wish you all a Happy Navratri!
Happy Navratri 2023: Images
Happy Navrati Images. Image source: Canva
Happy Navrati Images. Image source: Canva
Happy Navrati Images. Image source: Canva
Happy Navrati Images. Image source: Freepik
Happy Navrati Images. Image source: Freepik
Happy Navratri 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May your Navratri start with happiness and may you spend your entire Navratri wonderfully surrounded by your loved ones. Happy Navratri 2023!
Navratri is a joyous time and we're wishing you all the best! I hope your wishes come true and that your prayers prevail on this auspicious occasion with love.
May this festive season be filled with prosperity and happiness! Happy Navratri to everyone!
May the Goddess of Wisdom and Knowledge bless you with knowledge and enlighten your soul.
May the Gods bless you with the strength to choose good over evil, right over wrong on this divine festival. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.
May the celebrations of Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Navratri to you.
Pray to Goddess Durga and forget all your stress during these nine days of Navratri. Happy Navratri 2023 to you and your loved ones.
Play dandiya with your friends and family. And celebrate the festival with all the joy. Happy Navratri!
May mata rani reside in your home for these auspicious nine days and bless you all each day. I wish you all a very happy Navratri.
May maa durga bless you all. Happy Navratri!
Happy Navratri Status. Source: Canva
Happy Navratri Status. Source: Canva
Happy Navratri Status. Source: Canva