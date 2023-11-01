Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated by married women. On this day, the women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

The occasion is celebrated widely across North India in states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

It is a day of love, devotion and prayer, and is marked by women dressing up traditionally and coming together for a day of fasting, sharing stories, and celebrating the bond of marriage.

Karwa Chauth is a lovely tradition that shows the deep affection between couples in a simple yet meaningful way. Here are some happy Karwa Chauth wishes, messages and social media statuses to share on this auspicious day: