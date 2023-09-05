Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated across India on September 6 and 7 by devotees of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals and is also known as also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti.

To celebrate this festival, people throng temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to offer prayers on the festival of Janmashtami.

Children in colourful attires present cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna are organised in temples across and outside India.

`Dahi Handi' events are also organised in states like Maharashtra. Troupes of `Govindas' compete with each other to form human pyramids to break earthen pots (`handi') containing buttermilk and curd (`dahi') suspended high in the air.

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day, as per the Hindu calendar, and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the occasion.