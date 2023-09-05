Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Here are some Krishnashtami wishes, greetings, messages and images to share with your loved ones on the occasion:
The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated across India on September 6 and 7 by devotees of Lord Krishna.
Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals and is also known as also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti.
To celebrate this festival, people throng temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to offer prayers on the festival of Janmashtami.
Children in colourful attires present cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna are organised in temples across and outside India.
`Dahi Handi' events are also organised in states like Maharashtra. Troupes of `Govindas' compete with each other to form human pyramids to break earthen pots (`handi') containing buttermilk and curd (`dahi') suspended high in the air.
Devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day, as per the Hindu calendar, and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the occasion.
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes And Greetings
May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but also how to love eternally! Happy Janmashtami from all of us!
While the Rasa lila re-creates the flirtatious aspects of Krishna's youthful days, the Dahi Handi celebrate God's playful and mischievous side. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtmi 2023!
May Lord Krishna always shower his blessings on you, and may every year Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Janmashtami 2023!
Murli Manohar… Giridhara Gopala… Govinda Hari… This Janmashtami, as you chant the names of Lord Krishna… May he shower you with happiness, health and prosperity. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Krishna is the Supreme Lord, Son of Devaki (Sister of Kansa) and Vasudeva. He is the slayer of Kansa and Chanur. I bow to such great Lord and may God bless me with his grace always. Have A Blessed Krishna Janmashtami 2023!
May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to all!
May the steps of Lord Krishna come to your house and burn the lamp of happiness for you! Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
Happy Janmashtami to you and your family. May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and success!
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Quotes
To love without condition, to talk without intention, to give without reason, to care without expectation; That's the spirit of true love. Happy Krishna Janamasthmi.
Today is the auspicious occasion when Lord Krishna is born to fight against inhumanity and save Dharma. Let’s celebrate Krishna Janamashtmi and follow his great teachings.
Lord Krishna teaches us that the journey of life is filled with challenges, but with faith, all obstacles can be overcome.
Krishna’s divine presence brings peace, and his teachings guide us on the path of righteousness.
Krishna’s wisdom encourages us to perform our duties with dedication and detachment.
Krishna’s message: Surrender your ego, find your purpose, and live a life of purpose.
Krishna’s devotion to his beloved devotees demonstrates the profound connection between God and the soul.
May the blessings of Gokulashtami usher in happiness, peace, and purpose into your life.
Happy Janmashtami 2023 Images
Happy Krishna Janmashtami Image. Source: Canva
Happy Gokul Ashtami Photo. Source: Canva
Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Image. Source: Canva
Happy Krishna Janmashtami Photo. Source: Freepik
Happy Krishna Janmashtami Image. Source: Freepik
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
“May the divine presence of Lord Krishna guide you towards a path of righteousness and virtue. Happy Janmashtami!”
“Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with joy, peace, and divine blessings. Jai Shri Krishna!”
“Till the time Lord Krishna is there to guide us and bless us, we have nothing to fear in our lives. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.”
“Janmashtami is all about fasting and feasting…. Celebrations and memories…. Happiness and joy…. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami.”
“May the festive celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami leave us with only happiness and smiles. Happy Birthday to Kanha.”