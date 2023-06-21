Happy International Yoga Day 2023: Good Morning Yoga Day Wishes, Pictures, Greetings & Quotes

9th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated globally on Wednesday, June 21. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Due to India's relentless efforts, June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Yoga celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UNHQ.