Happy International Yoga Day 2023: Good Morning Yoga Day Wishes, Pictures, Greetings & Quotes
Due to India's relentless efforts, June 21 was declared as International Yoga Day by the UN General Assembly on 11 December 2014.
9th International Day of Yoga will be celebrated globally on Wednesday, June 21. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.
Due to India's relentless efforts, June 21 was declared as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014.
This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Yoga celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UNHQ.
On this day, people participate in different yoga sessions online and offline to practice yoga and mental and physical well-being. Begin the Yoga Day 2023 by sharing a few inspirational and good morning yoga day messages with your family and friends.
Happy International Yoga Day Wishes
A healthy mind resides in a healthy body and both of these are possible only with Yoga. Good Morning!.
Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure. Good Morning.
Yoga is something that is possible for each one of us to do. Let us embrace it for a better life. Happy International Yoga Day!
Yoga Helps You in Maintaining Balance in Life. Happy Yoga Day!
Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Good Morning and a Happy Yoga Day.
On International Yoga Day, let’s make a posture and not a pose…
Yoga is the journey that takes you through yourself, to your true self, to your soul. Wishing everyone a very Good Morning.
Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.
World Yoga Day Images And Pictures
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
Source: Canva
The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at iconic Underwheel in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Source: Twitter/@IndiainArmenia)
Source: Twitter/@BSF_India
International Yoga Day Quotes
“Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.” - B. K. S. Iyengar
"Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.” - PM Modi
"It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace." - António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
"Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are." - Jason Crandell
"I don’t do yoga to look good. I do it to feel good. And then you look good in the end." - Anonymous