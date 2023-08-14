Happy Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15. This day of national importance will be celebrated with great splendour across the country.

The National flag will be hoisted in schools, colleges, housing societies, private and government offices etc along with the singing of the National Anthem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.

He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021.

