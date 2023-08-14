Happy Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And Whatsapp Status
Independence Day 2023: This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Know more
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15. This day of national importance will be celebrated with great splendour across the country.
The National flag will be hoisted in schools, colleges, housing societies, private and government offices etc along with the singing of the National Anthem.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday.
He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021.
Ahead of Independence Day 2023, here are some wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to share with your friends and family to celebrate the day.
Happy Independence Day: Wishes
Wishing you a joyful and proud 77th Independence Day! Let's celebrate the freedom that our heroes fought so hard for.
May the spirit of patriotism and unity fill your heart on this special day. Happy 77th Independence Day!
As we hoist the flag high, let's remember the sacrifices that led us to this day. Happy Independence Day 2023!
Happy 77th Independence Day! Let's continue to strive for progress, peace, and prosperity for our nation.
May this Independence Day inspire us to contribute to the growth and development of our country. Happy 77th Independence Day!
Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!
Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!
Today, we pay a tribute to our heritage, our freedom fighters who sacrificed their all to secure our Independence and the valour of those who serve in uniform. Happy Independence Day!
My heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of 77th Independence Day! Jai Hind!
Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. May the tricolour always fly high and higher and touch the sky. May the future bring more glory to our great nation.
Independence Day 2023: Happy Independence Day Messages
On this 77th Independence Day, let's remember the struggles of our freedom fighters and honour their legacy by working towards a brighter future.
Freedom is a precious gift that we should never take for granted. Let's value it and ensure a better tomorrow for the generations to come. Happy Independence Day!
Celebrating 77 years of independence! May the principles of justice, equality, and liberty always guide our nation's journey.
Let's unite as proud citizens and celebrate the rich cultural diversity that makes our nation so unique. Happy 77th Independence Day!
On this Independence Day, let's take a moment to express gratitude to all those who continue to serve our nation selflessly. Happy 77th Independence Day!
77 years passion, progress, and unity. Happy Independence Day!
Today, let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory! Happy Independence Day!
May your Independence Day be filled with patriotic spirit!
The best way to celebrate India's independence is by being a patriotic citizen. Happy Independence Day!
Be the change you want to see in our country. Wishing you a very happy Independence Day!
Independence Day 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Celebrating 77 years of freedom and unity! Happy Independence Day!
Let's paint the town in the colours of patriotism. Happy 77th Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! 🧡💚
"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." - Franklin D. Roosevelt. Happy 77th Independence Day!
Proud to be an Indian! Wishing everyone a joyous 77th Independence Day. #IndependenceDay2023
Freedom is the oxygen of the soul. Breathe it in, cherish it, and let's work towards a building stronger nation. Happy 77th Independence Day!
On this Independence Day, we should commit: to moving forward resolutely, eliminate all traces of servitude, cherish our heritage, foster unity, and fulfill our citizen duties.
This freedom did not come easy. On this Independence Day, let us take a moment to remember the martyrs who fought for it.
Unity in diversity makes India more great, Happy Independence Day to everyone.
On this special day, let us all remember and salute the soldiers who lay down their lives to protect our dear nation. Happy Independence Day!
Never forget the sacrifice of people who laid down their lives for India's freedom. Happy Independence Day!