Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Sikhs across the world will celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab with great fervour and enthusiasm on Monday, November 27.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism. This year marks the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. PM Modi said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world.