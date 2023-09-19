Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha is celebrated every year in the month of August or September.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Utsav or Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 19. The festival is a ten-day celebration of joy and festivity and people all over the world come together to worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi is to exchange wishes, messages, and status updates on social media. These wishes and messages are a way to express love and respect for Lord Ganesha and to wish each other a happy and prosperous year.