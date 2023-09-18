Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status
Ganesh Chaturthi which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha.
Lord Ganesha is worshipped during this festival with flowers, modaks, and other sweets. The idols of Lord Ganesh are installed in homes and public pandals across the country with pomp.
The Ganpati festival emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony during the British rule. To celebrate the mega 10-day event, here are some Ganesh Chaturthi images, wishes, greetings and social media statuses that you can share with your family and friends.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Wishes And Greetings
Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to you my dear… May the festive colours of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten each and every day of your life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Let us get ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into our lives with great celebrations and festivities to make this Ganesh Chaturthi the most beautiful one.
May the divine grace of Lord Ganesha bring peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
May Lord Ganesha takes away all your tensions and problems and bless you with wisdom to always be successful in life…. Wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!
May the divine light of Lord Ganesha guide you towards a path of righteousness and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
On this auspicious day, may Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness, good health, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Here’s wishing you a very happy, prosperous, and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!
Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Bappa take away all your sorrows.
When Bappa is there, there is nothing to worry about. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Wishing you a Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesha enlighten your lives and bless you and your loved ones.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Quotes
Lord Ganesha is the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. With His grace, all challenges can be overcome.
Lord Ganesha is the symbol of strength and resilience. With His blessings, we can face any adversity with courage.
Lord Ganesha’s presence in our lives is a constant reminder that there is always hope, even in the darkest of times.
Ganpati Bappa’s teachings remind us to stay humble and grateful, and to always strive for excellence in all that we do.
May the Lord of wealth & success, shower his blessings on you and your family, on Ganesh Chaturthi and always!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Images
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Facebook And WhatsApp Status
On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace.
A new sunrise, a new start. Oh Lord Ganesha, keep loving me in your heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to you, my dear. May the festive colors of Ganesh Chaturthi brighten every day of your life.
May the power of Deva Shree Ganesha destroy your sorrows, enhance your happiness, and create goodness all around you! Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Let’s welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes with open hearts. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Messages
Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Morya!
Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of the year that brings happiness for you.
I hope that Lord Ganesha guides you towards good deeds and prevents all the negative energies around. A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you!
Ganesha is known as Vinayak, meaning master of oneself. This signifies independence in thought and action. Take ownership and responsibility for your actions and their outcome like Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!
I wish you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi… I wish for a prosperous and successful life for you… May you achieve all your dreams and enjoy delights of life with your loved ones.