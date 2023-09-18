Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook, And WhatsApp Status

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: India is gearing up to celebrate the 10-day Ganpati festival, which begins on September 19. Ganesh Chaturthi which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped during this festival with flowers, modaks, and other sweets. The idols of Lord Ganesh are installed in homes and public pandals across the country with pomp.

The Ganpati festival emerged as a source of nationalism and social harmony during the British rule. To celebrate the mega 10-day event, here are some Ganesh Chaturthi images, wishes, greetings and social media statuses that you can share with your family and friends.