Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated on October 2 each year, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a revered figure in India's struggle for independence.

The literal translation of Mahatma, the name which the people of India gave to Gandhi Ji, is ‘the Great Soul’, maha, great; atma, soul.

The word goes back to the Upanishads, where it is used in speaking of the Supreme Being, and, through communion of Knowledge and Love, of those who become One with Him.

It's a time for reflection on his teachings of non-violence, truth and peace, which continue to inspire people around the world.

As we commemorate this occasion, let's spread the spirit of love and harmony with short wishes, messages and Facebook and WhatsApp statuses that capture the essence of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.