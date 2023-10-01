Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Every year, October 2 is observed as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi Jayanti is recognised as National Holiday in the country and to celebrate the day, various functions and events are organised across India.

The United Nations has designated October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

According to General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 of 15 June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

To mark this special day, here are some Gandhi Jayanti images, wishes, quotes, greetings and statuses to share with your friends and family.