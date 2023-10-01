Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Mahatma Gandhi believed that Indians must not use violence or hatred in their fight for freedom from colonialism.
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Every year, October 2 is observed as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.
Gandhi Jayanti is recognised as National Holiday in the country and to celebrate the day, various functions and events are organised across India.
The United Nations has designated October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.
According to General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 of 15 June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".
To mark this special day, here are some Gandhi Jayanti images, wishes, quotes, greetings and statuses to share with your friends and family.
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes And Greetings
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2023, I extend my warm wishes to you. May you always keep your nation first and work hard to take it towards success and prosperity.
May we continue to strive for equality, justice, and peace, just as Mahatma Gandhi did. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023!
On Gandhi Jayanti, let's unite in our efforts to create a better tomorrow based on love, compassion, and tolerance.
May Gandhi's teachings guide us towards a harmonious coexistence and a world filled with compassion. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
Wishing you a Gandhi Jayanti filled with reflections on the power of peace and the strength of unity.
May the spirit of Gandhi Jayanti remind us that each of us has the power to make a positive difference in the world.
Let's remember his words on this Gandhi Jayanti: "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."
Warm wishes on Gandhi Jayanti to you. Let us remember and salute the man who led us on the path to get independence and always inspired us as a nation.
Wishing a very Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone. May Gandhi is always there to remind us of all the wrongs that happened in the past so that we do not repeat them tomorrow.
May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph this Gandhi Jayanti.
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi Quotes
"Poverty is the worst form of violence." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Non-violence is a weapon of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another." - Mahatma Gandhi
"We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." - Mahatma Gandhi
"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes." - Mahatma Gandhi
"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." – Mahatma Gandhi
"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." - Mahatma Gandhi.
"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi.
"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." – Mahatma Gandhi
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Images
Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Let's celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti as a family by spreading kindness, tolerance, and respect for one another.
May the ideals of truth and righteousness that Mahatma Gandhi upheld guide our family towards a brighter future. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
On this Gandhi Jayanti, let's cherish the bond of our family and work towards creating a society based on love and equality.
On this special day, let's reflect on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and strive for a better world together. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to be the change we wish to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
Let's follow in Mahatma Gandhi's footsteps and strive for a society where equality and justice prevail. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
The celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti are incomplete if we do not learn to work for our nation and be the responsible and hard working citizens of our country.
Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone who keeps their country above all else and participates in the development of the country.
Mahatma Gandhi was an optimistic, courageous and fearless freedom fighter. These traits can help a person achieve great success in life.
Follow the path of truth. Spread Bapu’s great ideas to inspire everyone. Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti!
