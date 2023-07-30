Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, And WhatsApp Status

International Friendship Day will be celebrated in many countries around the world on Sunday, July 30.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

However, few countries including India celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

