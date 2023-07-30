Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, And WhatsApp Status
The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly.
International Friendship Day will be celebrated in many countries around the world on Sunday, July 30.
The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.
However, few countries including India celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August.
To mark the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.
Here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages to share with your friends on Friendship Day 2023:
Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes And Messages
You have always been kind and supportive towards me, and I am forever grateful to you. Happy Friendship Day!
True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.
Happy friendship day. You mean a 😊😊lot to me. Thanks for being the shoulder I can always depend on.
Best Friends Are The People In Your Life Who Make You Laugh Louder, Smile Brighter And Live Better.
Happy Friendship Day
It’s Not That Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,
But It’s Your Best Friends Who Are Your Diamonds.
Happy Friendship Day
Not many things in life make me happy. But you are an exception. Happy friendship day, my friend!
Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Happy Friendship Day 2023!
Long Life, Happiness And Peace To All My Friends. Happy Friendship Day!
Friendship Is One Of The Purest And Selfless Relationships. Wishing All My Friends A Very Happy Friendship Day!
Happy Friendship Day, My Friend! Let’s Be Together For A Lifetime!
Happy Friendship Day: Images
Friendship Day picture. Source: Canva
Friendship Day image. Source: Canva
Friendship Day picture. Source: Canva
Happy Friendship Day Image. Source: Unsplash
Happy Friendship Day Image. Source: Freepik
Happy Friendship Day: Quotes
“Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” - Mark Twain
“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”
“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.” - Muhammad Ali
“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.”- Woodrow Wilson
"Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare – and precious as a pearl.”
Friendship Day 2023: WhatsApp Status
Those who stand with you when you are alone are called best friends
A friend will always make you smile, specially when you don’t want to.
Many people will walk in and out of your life,but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart
To whom it may concern, thank you for always being there for me, much appreciated Happy Friendship Day
Life is beautiful when friendship is truthful