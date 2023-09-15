Happy Engineer's Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Engineer's Day 2023 will be celebrated across India on Friday.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is popularly known as Sir MV was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 1955.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built.

Engineer's Day is also celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the engineers to the nation.

On Engineer's Day 2023, take the opportunity to appreciate the work of engineers with these messages, greetings, quotes and social media statuses: