Happy Engineer's Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders.
Engineer's Day 2023 will be celebrated across India on Friday.
Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.
Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is popularly known as Sir MV was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 1955.
Engineer's Day is also celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the engineers to the nation.
On Engineer's Day 2023, take the opportunity to appreciate the work of engineers with these messages, greetings, quotes and social media statuses:
Happy Engineer's Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings
Science and engineers together have made this life so much simple for us and on the occasion of Engineer's Day 2023, I want to thank you for being such a great engineer.
On the occasion of Engineers Day, I want to thank the creative, intelligent and amazing engineer in you who is constantly working hard to give us something new.
Wishing a very Happy Engineers Day to all those smart minds who are constantly exploring the opportunities to create something new, for a better life.
Without engineers, there would have been no inventions, no creations and a boring routine life…. Thanks to them for making our lives so much more fun…. Warm wishes on Engineer's Day 2023!
People who don’t have faith in magic, have faith in engineers’ performance, and it’s nothing less than magic. Happy Engineer’s Day 2023!
Wishing you a very Happy Engineer’s Day. We are proud of you for all of your hard work and commitment to developing something unique.
Engineers pace up progress and subsequently are the true gears of progress. They deserve all the rewards so that they proceed to be motivated and give you greater engineering marvels. Happy Engineer's Day 2023!
This Engineer's Day, let us all rejoice innovation and creativity of these exhausting working licensed professionals. You guys are literally fantastic!
Engineers don't just build things, they build the future. Happy Engineer's Day!
Here's to the engineers who make our world a better place, one innovation at a time. Happy Engineers Day, my friends!
Happy Engineer's Day 2023: Quotes
“Software is a great combination of artistry and engineering.” – Bill Gates
“Engineers like to solve problems. If there are no problems handily available, they will create their own problems.” – Scott Adams
“Successful engineering is all about understanding how things break or fail.” – Henry Petroski
“Science is discovering the essential truths about what exists in the Universe, engineering is about creating things that never existed.” – Elon Musk
“This job is a great scientific adventure. But it’s also a great human adventure.” – Fabiola Gianotti
"Normal people believe that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Engineers believe that if it ain’t broke, it doesn’t have enough features yet.” - Scott Adams
“To the optimist, the glass is half full. To the pessimist, the glass is half empty. To the engineer, the glass is twice as big as it needs to be." - Unknown
“One has to watch out for engineers - they begin with the sewing machine and end up with the atomic bomb.” - Marcel Pagnol, Critiques des Critiques
Happy Engineer's Day 2023: Images
Happy Engineer's Day 2023: WhatsApp And Facebook Status
Let's celebrate the amazing and innovative minds this Engineer's Day.
Thank you to all the ingenious engineers in the country for making us proud. Happy Engineer's Day 2023!
You may be a stupid friend, but an intellectual engineer, no wonder we are friends. Wishing you a very happy Engineer's Day 2023!
Progressive workplaces need engineers who think out of the box and appreciate your creativity. Wish you a happy Engineer's day.
One day is not enough but regardless, we celebrate your consistent and dynamic engineering skills.