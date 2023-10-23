Happy Dussehra 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, Dasara or Dashain is an annual hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24.

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.

Dussehra coincides with the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival and with the tenth day of the Durga Puja festival. The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms.

The auspicious occasion is believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and also the day Goddess Durga rid the world of the demon Mahishasura.

In North India, the victory of Lord Raa over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day.

