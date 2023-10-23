Happy Dussehra 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth & morality over immorality
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, Dasara or Dashain is an annual hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24.
The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.
Dussehra coincides with the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival and with the tenth day of the Durga Puja festival. The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms.
The auspicious occasion is believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and also the day Goddess Durga rid the world of the demon Mahishasura.
In North India, the victory of Lord Raa over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day.
Here are some happy Dussehra wishes, images, greetings, messages and social media statuses to share with your friends, family and loved ones.
Happy Dussehra 2023: Wishes And Greetings
May the celebrations of Vijayadashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones. Warm wishes on Dussehra 2023 to you.
On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray to God to always bless you with the strength and courage to fight against the wrong and stand for the right…. Happy Dussehra 2023.”
May Almighty is always there to bless us with wisdom to do the right thing in life and to always give the strength to stand against the evil. Warm wishes on Dussehra 2023 to you.
May Lord Ram be always there to bless you with goodness and happiness to have a life where you support the right thing and do the right thing. Happy Vijaya Dashami 2023.
Vijaya Dashami is the festival which always reminds us of the importance of goodness and the strength of goodness…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.
Truth always leads to victory. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
Let the joy of festivity embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra this year! Very Happy Dussehra 2023 to you and your family.
May all the tensions in your life burn with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!
No matter how dim, the light of truth will always prevail. Have a warm Dussehra!
May Lord Ram give you immense strength. Happy Dussehra!
Happy Dussehra 2023: Quotes
A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad. Let us celebrate in the true spirit of the season!
Celebrate the triumph of the force of good over the force of evil. Let us celebrate an auspicious day to begin a new chapter in our lives. Happy Dussehra!
Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.
May this Dasara, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Dasara 2023!
May Goddess Durga destroy all the evil around you and fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2023!
Happy Dussehra to all of you. Hope this festive season brings lots of joy to all of you.
It was today that good won over bad. May this day clear all hurdles in your life and start a new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra 2023!
As the effigy of Ravana burns, let your ego and anger also burn with it today. Have a great Dussehra!
May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Sending Dussehra wishes your way.
Aap sabhi ko asatya par satya ki mahavijay ka paavan parv. Happy Vijayadashami. Dussehra ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.
Happy Dussehra 2023: Images
Happy Dussehra Images. Source: Canva
Happy Dussehra Images. Source: Canva
Happy Dussehra Images. Source: Canva
Happy Dussehra Picture. Source: Freepik
Happy Dussehra 2023 Photo. Source: Freepik
Happy Dussehra 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Dussehra GIF. Source: Canva
Happy Dussehra GIF. Source: Canva
Happy Dussehra GIF. Source: Canva
Break your barriers and step ahead for a better and bright future. Happy Dusshera!
To all the bad let’s goodbye together and to all the good let’s say hello together. Wishing happy Dussehra to you and your family.
Whatever obstacles lie in your path to progress, may Lord Ram remove them today. Happy Dussehra!
May Goddess Durga shower her abundant blessings on you. Happy Dussehra!
Happy Dussehra 2023!