Happy Durga Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Celebrate Durga Puja 2023 with heartfelt wishes, messages and festive updates for Facebook and WhatsApp.
The annual festival of Durga Puja will be celebrated across the country between October 20 and 24.
Celebrated in the month of Ashvin (September – October), Durga Puja (also referred to as Pujo) is one of the most awaited festivals in India, especially in eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Durga Puja, the grandest festival in the region, traditionally commences on the sixth day (Shasthi) following Mahalaya. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her victory over demon king Mahishasura.
The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations.
Ahead of Durga Puja 2023, here are some wishes, messages and social media statuses:
Happy Durga Puja 2023: Wishes
May this Durga Puja fill your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
Wishing you a blessed and joyous Durga Puja. May Maa Durga's blessings be with you always.
On this special occasion, may Maa Durga bless you with strength and success. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
Sending you warm wishes for a delightful Durga Puja. May all your wishes come true.
Enjoy the festivities, the delicious food, and the love of family and friends. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
May the divine mother empower you with love and courage. Happy Durga Puja to you and your family.
Celebrate the victory of good over evil with zeal and enthusiasm. Happy Durga Puja!
Spend time with your loved ones during the festival of Durga Puja. Make them feel special and valued. Forget about all your worries and let Goddess Durga handle your problems. Happy Durga Puja.
May goddess Durga protect you for every evil out there and guide you wherever you go, whatever you do. Happy Durga Puja.
My hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. May the goddess always guide & bless all of us.
Happy Durga Puja 2023: Messages
Durga Puja is a time for family, friends, and devotion. Enjoy every moment with loved ones.
Let's welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes with open arms. Happy Durga Puja!
This Durga Puja, may your life be filled with the colours of happiness and the music of laughter.
The goddess of strength and wisdom is here. May you find strength in her blessings. Happy Durga Puja!
Durga Puja is not just a festival; it's a celebration of faith and togetherness. Enjoy the spirit.
Seek the blessings of Maa Durga and embark on a journey of positivity and success. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
May this Durga Puja bring peace, happiness, and good fortune to your life. Happy celebrations!
The mesmerizing sound of Dhak is reminding us all that Maa is coming once again. I wish you peace, happiness, and joy on this happy occasion of Durga Puja!
May the power of Goddess Durga empowers you and your family with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
Durga Puja is the time to get busy in the festivities and create beautiful memories with our loved ones. Best wishes to you on Durga Puja for a wonderful year!
Happy Durga Puja 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Status
🌼 Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Durga Puja! 🙏 #DurgaPuja2023
🪔 May Maa Durga's divine presence fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Durga Puja!
🎉 Celebrating the victory of good over evil during this Durga Puja. 🙌 #FestiveVibes
🌟 May the goddess of power and strength guide us through life's challenges. Happy Durga Puja!
Embrace the festive spirit of Durga Puja with open hearts and warm wishes. #FestivalTime
🕉️ Let's come together and celebrate the triumph of goodness. Happy Durga Puja to all!
🥳 Enjoying the delicious food, vibrant decorations, and beautiful idols this Durga Puja. 🥰
🌺 May Maa Durga's blessings shower you with success and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2023!
May Maa Durga bestow
You and your family with nine forms of blessings
Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness,
Education, Health, Power and Commitment.
Happy Durga Puja!