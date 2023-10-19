Happy Durga Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The annual festival of Durga Puja will be celebrated across the country between October 20 and 24.

Celebrated in the month of Ashvin (September – October), Durga Puja (also referred to as Pujo) is one of the most awaited festivals in India, especially in eastern states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Durga Puja, the grandest festival in the region, traditionally commences on the sixth day (Shasthi) following Mahalaya. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her victory over demon king Mahishasura.

The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations.

