Happy Diwali 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the globe on November 12. Also known as Deepavali or the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance.

Diwali is a joyous occasion that brings light and happiness into the lives of people. It's a time for sharing warm wishes and heartfelt messages with your loved ones. Whether it's through Facebook, WhatsApp or other means, spreading positivity and good vibes is at the heart of this festival.