Happy Diwali 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Celebrate Diwali in full swing and do not forget to wish your loved ones with personalized greetings.
Diwali, also known as Dipawali is one of the major festivals celebrated in India every year. The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
It is believed that this 'Festival of Lights' was first celebrated to welcome Lord Rama along with his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana.
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Here are a few wishes, greetings, images and social media statuses to share with your family and friends.
Happy Diwali 2023: Wishes And Greetings
Happy Diwali! Blessings to you and your family. All the best as you continue on this new amazing journey. Doing what you love is a wonderful feeling.
May the light of diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very Happy Diwali!
Wishing you health and prosperity in your heart and home this Diwali!
May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT!
May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings, on you and your family. Wishing you a Happy Diwali 2023!
Happy Diwali to you and your family. May the darkness be cast away and hopes to rejoin your life.
Let the celebration of this Diwali bring endless joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements! Happy Diwali!
May this day be filled with brightness, happiness, and togetherness for you and your loved ones! Happy Diwali!
May Diwali add thousands of colours to your life. Wishing you a happy Diwali 2023!
Wishing you the best and happiest Diwali of all time, my love! May this be a memorable Diwali for you!
Happy Diwali 2023: Images
Happy Diwali 2023: Quotes
Just like the colours of the rangoli, may this Diwali bring new smiles, undiscovered paths, new perspectives and boundless delight. Have a fantastic Diwali!
May you are blessed with a life that has the power to inspire many hearts around you. Happy Diwali 2023!
Diwali is the most inspiring day of the year because it is all about spreading love, joy and peace…. Warm wishes to bring this festive spirit!
Make someone feel special with a simple gift of hope and smile this Diwali! Happy Deepavali!
A warm Diwali wish for all the happiness. May the warmth and splendor, that are a part of this auspicious occasion, fill your life with happiness and bright cheer, and bring to you joy and prosperity, for the whole year.
With a hope that you attain success and bliss with every light that is lit on the day of Diwali...Happy Diwali!!
Unless you remove the darkness inside you, you cannot celebrate this festival of lights.
Celebrate this beautiful moment with your friends and loved ones, this time celebrate Diwali with eco-friendly.
Drive away all negativity by shining like stars and lighting up like lamps.
The festival of lights is the festival of new hope; the festival of lights is the festival of new you. — Happy Diwali
Happy Diwali 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the divine beauty of this night overwhelm your life with love, happiness, and bliss. May this Diwali be the beginning of a wonderful year ahead in your life!
Let yourself be seeped away by the joy this divine festival has brought once again. Forget your problems, for they will vanish before the happiness of this Diwali!
Have a wonderful and memorable Diwali, my love! Wishing you a very Happy Diwali full of love and belongingness!
Happy Diwali, my friends! May this year’s Diwali kick start good fortune, fresh opportunities, and awaited victories for all of you!
A festival full of sweet memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of enjoyment. Have a safe and happy Diwali!
Let the flaming sparks of the lamps of Diwali which burn like a shooting star, guide your way through your dreams. Happy Diwali
Diwali is about bonding, of believing that good will always triumph over evil. For dark nights must always make way for morning light. Wishing you a happy Diwali!