Happy Diwali 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Diwali, also known as Dipawali is one of the major festivals celebrated in India every year. The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

It is believed that this 'Festival of Lights' was first celebrated to welcome Lord Rama along with his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Here are a few wishes, greetings, images and social media statuses to share with your family and friends.