Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Dhanteras is the start of Diwali, a five-day celebration. During this time, people decorate their homes with lights and colourful designs on the ground. They also enjoy sweets and go shopping.

Buying things like gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. People believe that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the sea on this day, so they pray to her and Lord Kubera, who is the god of wealth.

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 10 across the world. Here are some short messages, wishes and social media statuses for Dhanteras that you can share with your friends and family