Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 10 across the world. Here's all you need to know
Dhanteras is the start of Diwali, a five-day celebration. During this time, people decorate their homes with lights and colourful designs on the ground. They also enjoy sweets and go shopping.
Buying things like gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. People believe that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the sea on this day, so they pray to her and Lord Kubera, who is the god of wealth.
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 10 across the world. Here are some short messages, wishes and social media statuses for Dhanteras that you can share with your friends and family
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes
This Dhanteras may goddess Lakshmi shower all the blessings on you and bring prosperity, happiness and joy. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy Dhanteras!
May this Dhanteras, the lights of health, wealth and joy shine on you and your family.
May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues and fill your days with pleasant surprises. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
May this Dhanteras the divine aura of diyas bring endless prosperity and joy on your way. Happy Dhanteras!
Footprints of Goddess Lakshmi will bring more prosperity and happiness into your life and remove all the obstacles on your way to growth. Happy Dhanteras!
Decorate your home with candles, light up diyas, and draw rangolis as Goddess Lakshmi is about to visit. Happy Dhanteras!
Blessings always come as a surprise and how much you gain depends on how much your heart will believe. May you receive beyond what you expect. Shubh Dhanteras!
On this festive day of Dhanteras, may the divine blessings of Goddess Laxmi bestow on you a bountiful fortune.
May the wealth of happiness, riches of prosperity adorn your home on this Dhanteras and always.
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Messages
May your life be filled with the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber. Happy Dhanteras!
May the lights of wealth and prosperity shine upon you this year. Happy Dhanteras!
On this Dhanteras, may your life is as bright and the light of the diyas, Happy Dhanteras!
May this Dhanteras you discover the true treasure of life: love, health and happiness!
Decorate your home with diyas and rangoli as the Goddess Lakshmi in coming your way to bless you. Happy Dhanteras!
On this Dhanteras, may your path towards success is filled with health, wealth and prosperity!
Wishing you and your family happy and joyful Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!
May this festival of Dhanteras brighten your heart and home and fill it with sparkles of happiness and success.
Goddess Lakshmi, please bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow days forever. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras. Happy Dhanteras!
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Wishing you a Happy Dhanteras full of laughter, love and prosperity!
Just like gold and silver, may this Dhanteras your life shine bring like it. Happy Dhanteras!
May the divine light of diyas always brighten your path towards success. Happy Dhanteras
Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with health, wealth and happiness!
I wish that this Dhanteras is filled with sparkling moments and brightening opportunities. Happy Dhanteras!
The most valuable possession is a heart full of love and a soul full of gratitude. Happy Dhanteras!
I wish you health, wealth and peace on this fortunate day of Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras.
May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all the comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
On this auspicious festival, may your life shimmer with silver, shine with gold and dazzle like diamonds. Happy Dhanteras!