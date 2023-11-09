Happy Dhanteras 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Dhanteras is considered auspicious to buy new items, especially gold, silver jewellery and all kinds of utensils among others.
Dhanteras, the festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will be observed on Friday, November 10, this year. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to seek their blessings for a wealthy, prosperous, healthy and happy life.
This day is celebrated on the 13th day of the Karthik month as per the Hindu calendar. This is why, the day is called Dhanteras where 'Dhan' stands for wealth and 'teras' for the 13th day.
Dhanteras is considered auspicious to buy new items, especially gold, silver jewellery, all kinds of utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothes and readymade garments, electronics, electrical goods among others.
Celebrate this vibrant occasion by sharing positive and heartfelt wishes to your loved ones.
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes And Greetings
May the festival of Dhanteras lighten up new roads to success for you… May you find new goals and see new dreams for a new life… Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras!.
May the festivities of Dhanteras shower you and your loved ones with the best of health and wealth. Warm greetings on Dhanteras to you.
Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you…. Sending you warm greetings on this auspicious occasion which marks the beginning of a new year full of celebrations.
Let us be thankful for what we have and pray for better health for each one of us. Wishing a very Happy Dhanteras to you.
May these Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. Wishing you a bright future and Shubh Dhanteras!
A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family. Have a blessed day!
May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
May this auspicious day of Dhanteras bring new dreams, fresh hopes, secret avenues and different perspectives in your life. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras!
On your path to greater success, May this Dhanteras bring you money and fortune. Happy Dhanteras to you dear friend.
I pray that the Goddess of Wealth bless you and fill your life with joy and success. Happy Dhanteras 2023!
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Quotes
May you and your family are blessed with thirteen times the Dhan on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.
May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity…. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.
May the festival of Dhanteras brighten your heart and home with happiness and fill it with sparkles of happiness and success…. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you and your family.
May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
Clean your home, draw rangolis and light up diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family,
Keep glowing and growing in life. Wish you a very Happy Dhanteras 2023!
From the bottom of my heart, I wish you and your family, a very Happy Dhanteras. May you all live a happy and prosperous life.
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Images
Happy Dhanteras 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the festival & blessings of Goddess Lakshmi enrich your and your dear ones' lives with health, wealth & happiness. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life shimmer with silver; shine with gold and dazzle like diamonds! Happy Dhanteras 2023!
May on the occasion of Dhanteras, the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and stay there forever. Happy Dhanteras!
Happy Dhanteras 2023!
I wish that Maa Laxmi is always there to bless each endeavour of your life and help you write new success stories. A very Happy Dhanteras to you.
May your business grow manifold with the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to you.
May the positivity of Dhanteras surround you with new opportunities to grow and prosper…Happy Dhanteras 2023 to you!