Happy Dhanteras 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Dhanteras, the festival which marks the beginning of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will be observed on Friday, November 10, this year. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to seek their blessings for a wealthy, prosperous, healthy and happy life.

This day is celebrated on the 13th day of the Karthik month as per the Hindu calendar. This is why, the day is called Dhanteras where 'Dhan' stands for wealth and 'teras' for the 13th day.

Dhanteras is considered auspicious to buy new items, especially gold, silver jewellery, all kinds of utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothes and readymade garments, electronics, electrical goods among others.

Celebrate this vibrant occasion by sharing positive and heartfelt wishes to your loved ones.