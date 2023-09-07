Happy Dahi Handi 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

`Dahi Handi', part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities will be celebrated across the country on Thursday.

On this day, troupes of `Govindas' competed with each other to form human pyramids to break earthen pots (`handi') containing buttermilk and curd (`dahi') suspended high in the air.

'Dahi Handi' events are very famous in the state of Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai and Thane. 'Dahi Handi' was given the status of 'adventure sport' by the Maharashtra state government in August last year.

This year, as devotees of Lord Krishna prepare to mark this joyous occasion, here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, quotes, images, and social media statuses to share with family and friends.